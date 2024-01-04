(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6G Communications: Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface Materials and Hardware Markets: GHz, THz, Optical 2024-2044" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

6G wireless communication coming in around 2030 needs new materials and devices not least "Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces RIS" everywhere.

Some years will see over 200 million square meters deployed, hardware sales rising to over $12 billion yearly. The new report gives the latest situation and prospects ahead. Uniquely focusing on clearly identifying the materials and hardware needed, free of the obscure software analysis and mathematics of other reports. It is based on close analysis of what is needed, what will possible, the research pipeline - much boosted in 2023 - and how the participants are repositioning. Reports not analysing these major changes from 2023 are relatively useless.

The report finds that, without RIS, there will be no 6G. These metasurfaces empowering the propagation path and enhancing base stations will be key both to affordable 6G deployment and to delivering its essential business cases. RIS will appear in many different forms and at many frequencies, some RIS even being transparent to retrofit on windows.

The report advises that, like 5G, 6G will start at the bottom of an envisaged band - here probably 1-0 - to get huge performance increase - then add up to higher frequency versions for stellar performance when the massive challenges analysed in this report are overcome, maybe a Phase 2 in 2035. That may involve adding 0.3-1THz capability, active (powered) RIS that operates unpowered client devices, near infrared and visible light RIS and other advances forecasted.

Within that, expect major demand for the value-added materials involved including graphene, 3-5 compounds, vanadium dioxide, sapphires and certain organics that are detailed and fine patterning, transparency, chip arrays and other requirements make the market attractive, avoiding commoditisation. Vast areas od regular polymer films as substrates are another aspect.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Definition and purpose of this report

1.1 Definition and 6G need

1.2 Purpose and scope of this report

1.3 Methodology of this analysis

1.4 Infogram: 6G RIS and other metasurfaces in action across the landscape

1.5 15 Primary conclusions

1.6 Organisations backing RIS

1.7 RIS construction

1.8 Extra functionality enabled by RIS

1.9 Your opportunities for added-value RIS materials

1.10 8 tuning device families prioritised for RIS that are emerging

1.11 6G RIS SWOT appraisal that must guide future 6G RIS design

1.12 6G RIS roadmap and 16 forecast lines 2024-2044

2. Introduction

2.1 What is a RIS?

2.2 RIS construction and capability

2.3 The bigger picture is six possible operating modes

2.4 Alternative system approach: device to device

2.5 RIS for 6G, predecessors and intermediary compared

2.6 Broadening 6G and 6G RIS objectives but now some focus in needed

2.7 Urgency and standards issues

2.8 6G THz frequency choices will profoundly affect RIS design

2.9 The Terahertz gap: escape routes

2.10 Electricity consumption dilemma with active RIS and other 6G infrastructure

2.11 Format of the next chapters

3. Metamaterials and manufacturing technologies for 6G and major advances and changed views from 2023

3.1 Overview

3.2 The meta- atom and patterning options

3.3 Commercial, operational, theoretical, structural options compared

3.4 Metamaterial patterns and materials

3.5 Six formats of metamaterial with examples

3.6 Metasurface primer

3.7 Hypersurfaces

3.8 The long-term picture of metamaterials overall

3.9 Metasurface energy harvesting likely for 6G

3.10 Applications of GHz, THz, infrared and optical metamaterials

3.11 SWOT assessments for metamaterials and metasurfaces generally

3.12 Major changes in 6G perceptions, plans and progress from 2023: 15 examples analysed

3.13 Manufacturing technologies for 6G RIS whether optical, low or high THz

4. 6G THz reconfigurable intelligent surfaces: design

4.1 Challenges ahead

4.2 Design context

4.3 Trend to beam forming and steering but "beam" is a euphemism

4.4 RIS evolution intended in the future

4.5 How metasurface RIS hardware operates

4.6 Semi-passive and active RIS components

4.7 RIS compared to traditional approaches

4.8 Advances from 2022 onwards

4.9 RIS for 5G

4.10 RIS for 6G

4.11 Appraisal of 9 tuning device families for RIS from recent research pipeline

4.12 Active vs passive RIS, removing control channels and other work

4.13 ENZ and low loss materials for THz and optical

4.14 6G RIS with integral sensing

4.15 Review in 2023

4.16 6G RIS SWOT appraisal that must guide future 6G RIS design

5. 6G THz reconfigurable intelligent surfaces in action: materials, hardware, location and installation issues

5.1 6G RIS and other metasurfaces in action across the landscape

5.2 6G underwater, underground and for agriculture - gaps in the market

5.3 Commercial and industrial: smart factory and Industry-6.0

5.4 Deployment challenges

5.5 Testing, accreditation: Greenerwave, Rohde & Schwartz example 2023

5.6 RIS for fine mapping

5.7 RIS for 6G base stations

5.8 RIS- Integrated User-Centric Network: Architecture and Optimization

5.9 RIS for charging your phone and powering unpowered user devices SWIPT WIET

5.10 Ubiquitous RIS and wireless communication metamaterials

5.11 Hardware opportunities

5.12 Security issues

6. 6G optical reconfigurable intelligent surfaces: near-IR and visible

6.1 Overview

6.2 LiFi RIS

6.3 Possible hybrid light/THz 6G Communications

6.4 Optical RIS generally

6.5 Optical devices enhancing or replacing RIS

7 Companies and collaboration by region

7.1 Global RIS and THz hardware initiatives

7.2 North America - companies and initiatives

7.3 Appraisal of small North American companies with relevant RIS-related technology

7.4 Europe: government, academia and industry

7.5 East Asia: government, academia and industry

Companies Mentioned



Anritsu EMEA Ltd

Apple France

B-Com

BT plc

Catapult

CCU

Centro Recherche FIAT

China Mobile Technology

China Telecommunications

CNIT

CNRS

DSIT

Echodyne

EURECOM

Evolv Technology

Fractal Antenna Systems

Greenerwave

GW

Huawei Tech.(UK) Co.. Ltd

ICS

IMEC

INESC TEC

IQLP

InterDigital, Europe, Ltd.

ITRI

Keysight Technologies UK Ltd

Kymeta

Latis

Meta

Metacept Systems

Metawave

MITRE Corporation

Motorola Mobility UK Ltd.

NEC Europe Ltd

NPL

NTPU

Orange

Pivotal Commware

QMUL

Qualcomm CDMA Technologies

ROHDE & SCHWARZ

Samsung

Sensormetrix

SNCF

Sony Europe B.V.

TELECOM ITALIA S.p.A.

TELEFONICA S.A.

TII

TU Braunschweig IST

Tubitak Uekae

TURKCELL

UNIPI

University of Oulu

UofG

Vestel

VIVO TECH GmbH

Yokogawa Europe B.V.

ZTE Corporation ZTE Wistron Telecom AB

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900