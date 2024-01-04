Yoga Teacher Training Worldwide And Why It Is So Famous

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yoga Teacher training in India

RISHIKESH, INDIA, UTTARAKHAND, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It is a wonderful and life-changing journey to learn yoga in India. The world-renowned yoga school Gyan Yog Breath has been offering yoga teacher training in India since 2008. The most popular courses are the foundational 18-day 200 hour yoga teacher training in India and the Yoga Therapy focused 21-day 300 hour yoga teacher training in India . The school provides yoga teacher training education for those looking to understand and practice traditional yoga in a contemporary context. The yoga teacher training courses at Gyan Yog Breath offer an immersion into self-discovery, personal growth and health enhancement. Anyone can start learning yoga, there is no age limit or previous knowledge required.This yoga teacher training empowers instructors to elevate their Hatha Yoga practice and deepen their understanding of yoga. This training not only broadens their perspectives but also encourages open-minded exploration, enabling them to embrace and experience an authentic yogic lifestyle. Yoga teacher training helps participants to answer important quests of life, find purpose and overcome physical and mental struggles as well.List of Contents of Gyan Yog Breath's Yoga Teacher Training in IndiaPractical Classes: Asana, Alignment, Pranayama, Shatkarma, Mudra, Meditation, Chanting, Emotional Blockage Treatment, Applied Ayurveda, Teaching Practice, Karma Yoga, Kids Yoga, Prenatal Yoga, Yoga TherapyTheoretical Classes: Yoga Anatomy, Yoga Philosophy, Ayurveda, Sanskrit Basics, Mantra Translation, Asana Theory and Discussion, Teaching MethodologyBy dedicatedly practicing asanas, focused breathing, meditation, and relaxation, coupled with adopting the right mindset and adhering to a yogic diet, trainees can leave as confident and happy individuals with a huge toolkit of new yogic wisdom and grounded practice. As yoga teachers, they become integral members of a sangha or community dedicated to the belief that yoga is a way of life which fosters peace and happiness on a global scale.All of Gyan Yog Breath's yoga teacher training are Yoga Alliance registered and certified which means that one can obtain work globally after successful completion. The school has trained more than 2600 students from 55 countries in the last years. After course completion, graduates can benefit from the included post-yoga teacher training assistance, career integration and international web recognition.There is a variety of courses available such as the 100 Hour, 200 Hour, 300 Hour and 500 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in India. Gyan Yog Breath also offers two continuing education courses such as the Ayurveda Counselling Course and Fertility Yoga Teacher Training.To know more about Gyan Yog Breath and its yoga teacher training programs, please visit:

Bipin Kumar

Gyan Yog Breath

9410382099398

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram