FAMILY RECEIVES SETTLEMENT AGAINST LOCAL SCHOOL FOR FAILURE TO ENFORCE ANTI-BULLYING POLICIES

- David deVilleneuveASHLAND, OR, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The family of a young man who was severely assaulted on school grounds filed a lawsuit against Ashland Middle School, alleging negligence and failure to adhere to state and district anti-bullying regulations. The suit also named the boy who committed the assault and his parents. A confidential settlement has now been paid by the alleged bully, his parents, and the school district.The incident, which occurred during lunchtime, involved a violent attack where the victim, a middle school student at the time, was punched, knocked to the ground, and subsequently had his face stomped by a notably larger and stronger fellow student. This assault resulted in multiple facial fractures and loss of teeth and necessitated surgical intervention. Further surgeries are anticipated for ongoing dental reconstruction, with medical costs already amounting to several thousand dollars, not to mention the significant emotional trauma endured by the young victim."In our investigation, we discovered that before this brutal attack, the school had been made aware of at least three other documented instances of alleged physical violence perpetrated by the same individual, all occurring during school hours and on school property," states David deVilleneuve, the legal representative for the victim's family. The school's lackluster response to these documented incidents ranged from complete inaction to mere in-school suspension-a grossly inadequate measure in preventing further aggression.In the aftermath of the attack, despite the aggressor being charged with criminal assault, the Ashland School District failed to expel the student responsible. This decision forced our client, upon returning to school and finding his attacker still present on campus, to face a continuous and unreasonable risk to his safety. Consequently, the victim's parents had no choice but to withdraw their son from the school for his protection and to enroll him in another district.It has come to light through our investigations that the school's principal, with over two decades of tenure, has never expelled a student-a fact that raises serious concerns about the administration's commitment to student safety and adherence to anti-bullying policies. This reluctance by the school to remove bullies seems to coincide with the financial incentive to retain students for funding, a conflict of interest that prioritizes revenue over the well-being of the student body.Our lawsuit seeks not only to address the immediate medical costs and the victim's pain and suffering but also to hold schools accountable for the willful neglect of their duty to provide a safe learning environment and for their blatant disregard for the policies designed to protect students from bullying and violence."The safety of our children in schools should be of the utmost priority, and it is imperative that schools use the policies and procedures that are in place and that if followed diligently and without compromise, our children can be protected. However, when these policies are not followed, our children are in danger," adds attorney David deVilleneuve. "What happened to our client is unacceptable and preventable, and I am proud of him for standing up to this bully and to the school who allowed this bully to continue to be amongst students." Our client pursued this case to seek justice for himself and to make school districts utilize their procedures to remove bullying from their campuses so that other students will not have to endure such a horrific experience."For further information or to schedule an interview with attorney David deVilleneuve please go to the website .Case number: 21CV43747Shlesinger & deVilleneuve Attorneys, P.C. is committed to fighting for justice and enforcing school safety regulations to ensure a secure student environment.

