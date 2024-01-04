BJP Wants Me Arrested: Kejriwal On ED's Third Summon

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) A day after skipping ED's third summon in connection with the excise policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that BJP wants him arrested, so that he can't take part in campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

“My biggest asset is my honesty. These people (BJP) want to malign my image by making false allegations and sending false summons,” he claimed.

While addressing the media, the CM said,“My lawyers told me that the summons sent to me by ED are illegal. I have sent a detailed reply to ED that why is this summon illegal. But they did not answer even a single thing of mine. This means that they do not have an answer to what I say, and they also believe that this summon is illegal.”

The CM asked whether he should follow an 'illegal notice'. He said,“If a legally correct summon comes, I will comply with it.

Their (BJP) purpose is not to investigate. Their motive is to stop me from campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections,” Kejriwal added.

He said that it has been two years since this investigation started but now just before the Lok Sabha elections, summons have been sent to me. Their (BJP) aim is not to interrogate me, their aim is to call me on the pretext of questioning and arrest me so that I cannot campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.”

“In the last two years, the investigating agency has conducted several raids and arrested many people. But till now not a single penny has been found embezzled, not a single penny has been recovered from anywhere,” he claimed.

Kejriwal said,“If corruption has happened then where these crores of rupees have gone. The truth is that there was no corruption; if it had happened then money would have been received.”

He said that they (BJP) have kept many Aam Aadmi Party leaders in jail in such fake cases and there is no evidence against anyone.

Kejriwal said that Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Vijay Nair are in jail not because they have committed any corruption but because they refused to join BJP.

“Today we are able to compete with BJP because we did not commit any corruption,” the CM said.

“Whatever is going on today is very dangerous. That is very bad for democracy. We have to stop this together. My body, mind and wealth are for the country,” he added.

