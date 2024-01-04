MID Takseet Expands Its Instalment Services With EGP 500M

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

MID Takseet has allocated about EGP 500m to broaden the range of the instalment services it offers. The company specializes in providing financing services and solutions for the retail and consumer goods sectors, as well as serving customers with financial needs.

The company achieved an impressive 338% growth in its business volume in 2023, within just one year of its launch, reaching 25,000 clients and 17,000 transactions.

Hani Abdel Wahab, the CEO of MID Takseet's business sector, said that the company began offering its services effectively in the first quarter of 2023. During this period, it attained a 120% growth in business volume in the first half and 218% in the second half of the year. The company works with a large network of merchants and service providers, focusing on delivering a variety of unconventional financial services.

Abdel Wahab added that the company emphasizes offering financial services and solutions for the retail and consumer goods sector. It has partnered with over 350 brands across various sectors, spread over more than 1,500 branches in Greater Cairo and Alexandria. The company aims to partner with more entities during the current year to meet all customer needs for consumer goods through competitive instalment plans.