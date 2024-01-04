Gold Rises As Markets Await US Jobs Data

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gold prices rose Thursday as markets awaited key data on US jobs and the possibility of the Federal Reserve (US central bank) lowering interest rates in early March. However, the rise in US Treasury yields limited the ascent of the precious metal.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,043.72 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,051.10 per ounce.

The dollar index fell but remained close to the three-week peak it reached in the previous session, while 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to 3.9330%.

As for other precious metals, sport silver settled at $22.97 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.5% to $966.59, and palladium rose 0.1% to $1,066.93. (QNA)

