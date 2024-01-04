OIC Condemns Two Blasts In Kerman City Of Iran Targeting Civilians

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the two explosions that targeted civilians near Kerman city in the Islamic Republic of Iran, leading to deaths and injuries.

The OIC renewed its support and solidarity with Iran during this incident.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Emergency Authority announced that 73 people were killed and 171 others were injured in two blasts near Kerman city cemetery, south of the country. (QNA)

