QSE Index Drops 47.69 Points At Start Of Trading

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) dropped 47.69 points, or 0.46%, at the beginning of trading on Thursday to reach the level of 10,337 points, compared to yesterday's closing.
The performance of QSE general index was weighed down by a decline in five sectors: Transportation by 0.71%; Industrials by 0.59%; Telecoms by 0.57%; Banks and Financial Services by 0.44%; and Insurance by 0.11%. On the other hand, the index saw a rise in Real Estate by 0.22%; and Consumer Goods and Services by 0.15%.
At 10:00 am, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 2,258 transactions worth QR 63.930 million, distributed to 25.936 million shares. (QNA)
