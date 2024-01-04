Tensions increase again in Red Sea causing shipping prices to surge

(MENAFN) Following a recent missile attack and an attempted detention of a Maersk vessel over the weekend, sea freight prices have once again surged, compelling shipping entities to halt their plans of resuming voyages across the Red Sea. This strategic waterway serves as a crucial conduit leading to the renowned Suez Canal, a pivotal maritime route. The Houthis, an armed group from Yemen, have been orchestrating assaults on high-value cargo ships navigating the Red Sea since November. These aggressive actions by the Houthis are viewed as a demonstration of solidarity with the Palestinian faction Hamas, currently engaged in hostilities against Israel in the Gaza Strip.



Consequently, these incessant attacks have compelled ships to alter their intended courses, circumventing the southernmost point of Africa. Such rerouting inevitably elongates the journey, thereby amplifying associated costs. However, it's noteworthy that despite these recent escalations, the prevailing freight prices remain comparatively subdued, not eclipsing the zenith observed in 2021 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The significance of the Egyptian Suez Canal cannot be overstated; it seamlessly connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea. This maritime passage stands as the most expeditious route for transporting an array of essential commodities—including fuel, food items, and various consumer goods—between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Astonishingly, shipping enterprises leverage this critical pathway to facilitate nearly one-third of the global container shipments. A diverse array of products, ranging from toys and footwear to furniture and perishable foods, are routinely transported via this channel. The repercussions of these disruptions are palpable, with numerous corporate giants like Walmart, IKEA, and Amazon experiencing delays in product deliveries due to their reliance on the Suez Canal for logistical operations.

MENAFN04012024000045015682ID1107683582