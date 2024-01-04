Nuwa Pen Secures €1.5M Investment From Prestigious Global Consumer Goods Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Nuwa Pen perfectly connects our modern, digital world with the freedom and spontaneity of feeling pen on paper

GRONINGEN, Netherlands, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuwa , inventors of the world's most advanced pen that digitizes every word or note you put to paper, is delighted to announce it has secured a €1 round of investment from a leading US consumer goods company. This takes Nuwa's total seed funding last year to €2, and will carry the Nuwa Pen through its final development process, ready for a launch to customers in March 2024.

The investor is a publicly traded company interested in exploring digital applications to solve the unmet needs of consumers. The investment will significantly strengthen Nuwa Pen's foundations as it moves into the production process.

The Nuwa Pen was designed for anyone who feels most comfortable with a pen and notebook in hand. Despite all the innovation around digital pens that write directly on screens, many people continue to take manual notes and love the creative freedom of being able to express themselves wherever and whenever the mood takes them.

This emotional connection is central to Nuwa's vision for technical innovation that is driven by human spontaneity.

The Nuwa Pen uses a groundbreaking inbuilt camera system and cutting edge algorithms to perfectly capture every stroke you make on paper. It then stores your creations, helping you keep them in one place. You can save and share millions of notes digitally and keep them organized and accessible through the Nuwa Pen app. Once your content is digitized, you can also benefit from the augmented notes feature, which is like having a personal assistant that puts you on top of your schedule.

Nuwa Pen's journey has been breathtakingly swift. At the start of the last year, Nuwa's Founder, Marc Tuinier, joined a government-funded Dutch delegation at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas - one of only a select few tech startups invited to make the trip.

It was at the CES that Marc first met with the new investors, who immediately saw the potential the Nuwa Pen offered. Within a few short months, representatives from the investment company visited Nuwa's premises in Groningen, and the funds followed soon after.

To cap off a fantastic 2023, Marc won the Young Entrepreneur Award of the North , an annual competition to find the most talented young entrepreneurs in the North of the Netherlands, while the Nuwa Pen itself has attracted worldwide media coverage in renowned publications such as TechCrunch, Wired Magazine, and the Washington Post.

"It's clear there is a lot of buzz around Nuwa Pen, so we can't wait for it to go to market," Marc says. "I'm immensely grateful to our investors. Right from the start, they have bought into our vision, and moved very quickly to ensure we have the funding in place to take the Nuwa Pen through the production process and into people's hands."

The investment also means Nuwa can look to the future. Marc and his team are working on further innovation projects within spatial computing, and new product announcements are expected soon.

About Nuwa: Imagine being able to work and play in a world where the boundaries between screens and reality are blurred. Nuwa Pen is the catalyst, empowering you to make the world your canvas and interact with it in new and exciting ways. It's an exciting future, with Nuwa shaping the computing experience for the people of tomorrow. at .

