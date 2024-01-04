Fire Breaks Out At All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Delhi, No Casualties

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A fire erupted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi in the morning today January 4, fire officials confirmed to PTI. There were no casualties reported from the incident, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined fire department received a call at 5.59 am, prompting the dispatch of seven fire tenders to the location. By 6.20 am, they successfully brought the fire under control: Cost of Living LIVE Updates - January 4As per the Delhi Fire Services, the blaze originated within the director's office situated in the teaching block on the hospital's second floor official from the DFS stated that while no injuries were recorded, the fire destroyed files, office records, a refrigerator, and office furniture IncidentsEarlier in August 2023, a massive fire broke out at the country's top medical institute on the second floor of the Old OPD building which has a teaching block and endoscopy room respectively incident took place at around 11:45 am following which 6 fire tenders reached the emergency block. AIIMS authorities said that no major casualties were reported and all the patients were evacuated Read: ED may issue fourth summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy caseIn 2023 the AIIMS administration directed all its departments to ensure fire safety compliance in summer and has mandated daily checks in all critical departments. The institute in its fire safety measures said that all laboratories in charge have to ensure that the chemicals that are susceptible to catching fire should be stored in safe places the last few years, multiple fire incidents have occurred at the institute with the biggest fire accident reported in 2019 Read | JEE Main 2024: Candidates to undergo frisking, biometric attendance even after toilet breaks

