Sungrow Expands Global Reach, Entering South African Market With Innovative Home Solar Energy Solutions

ANHUI, China, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., the world's most bankable inverter brand with 405GW installed globally, continues to expand its global presence by entering the South African market. While leveraging its proven expertise and solutions for the residential sector worldwide, Sungrow's commitment extends beyond South Africa, aiming to ensure long-term, secure, and eco-friendly power usage for households globally.



One of Sungrow's latest innovations, the Home Solar Energy Storage System, guarantees extended energy independence. It also addresses challenges such as load shedding through a rapid 1.6-hour charge time and provides expandable storage up to 48 kWh. Packed with features like smart monitoring, easy installation, and robust safety measures, the system maximizes power generation, enhancing overall profitability. Sungrow also offers a 10-year product warranty, 48-hour maintenance coverage, and a 24/7 service hotline.

Beyond offering reliable and eco-friendly power solutions, Sungrow adopts a user-focused approach to meet the long-term safety and environmentally friendly electricity needs. Its recent launch of the SP600S power optimizer is an MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) product designed to boost power generation by up to 30% with its Shade-Proof technology for improved solar system efficiency and safety. Sungrow's commitment also shows in the upgraded version of its iSolarCloud App , an intelligent project management and monitoring system for comprehensive lifecycle management of PV and energy storage plants. One more of Sungrow's flagship solutions is the IP65-proof 7/11 kW AC Charger for Electric Vehicles , with integrated 6mA DC fault current detection and a premounted 7m charging cable.

At the forefront of this industry by providing clean power solutions for all, Sungrow's global expansion allows for better meeting the evolving energy needs of households worldwide. For more information on Sungrow and its solutions, visit .

Sungrow was founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian and is renowned for its floating PV plant, NEV driving, EV charging, and renewable hydrogen production solutions. With the largest R&D team in the industry, Sungrow leads in solar inverter development, offering a diverse portfolio of PV solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide.

