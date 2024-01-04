Karnataka: BJP Calls Siddaramaiah 'Anti-Hindu' As Chief Minister Refuses To Enter Temple (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the midst of Karnataka's fervent protests over the arrest of a Hindu activist linked to a three-decade-old Ram temple case, the BJP has criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as "anti-Hindu." This criticism comes after a video surfaced showing Siddaramaiah declining to enter a temple despite requests from ministers and the priest.

The video shared by the BJP displayed Siddaramaiah standing at the temple's entrance, despite requests from ministers and the priest to step inside. The BJP's regional language post suggested a disparity in fund allocation between minorities and the Ram Mandir.

Along with the video, BJP leaders criticized Siddaramaiah's conduct, questioning his actions and contrasting his temple visit with his mosque and dargah visits. This controversy coincides with the Congress government's defense of the police action against Srikanth Poojari, whom they term a criminal suspect, while the BJP sees him as a 'karsevak' involved in the Ram Mandir movement.

Poojari's arrest is linked to a case of violence in Hubballi, North Karnataka, dating back to December 1992. Police clarified that his arrest was part of their routine effort to trace accused individuals in longstanding cases.

During the protests on Wednesday, several BJP leaders, including R Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, were detained preventively. The protests were accompanied by chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the BJP, cautioning against assigning caste and religious labels to criminals, emphasizing the dangers of such practices.