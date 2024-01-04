Lack Of Facilities: Belagavi's Govt School Students Stand In Queue For Toilets

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Students at a government Kannada school in Kangrali Khurd, Belgaum Taluk, are facing a distressing lack of basic facilities, highlighting the ongoing negligence by authorities in providing essential infrastructure in government schools. Despite promises of development by successive governments, the condition of these schools remains dire, impacting the education and well-being of young learners.

The school, accommodating 354 students from classes 1 to 8 and located in a Marathi-dominated area, is grappling with a critical shortage of toilets. With only one toilet for both genders, students endure long queues daily, leading to discomfort and hindrance in their studies. This lack of facilities has compelled some students to resort to urinating outdoors, a distressing situation further aggravated by bullying among the students.

It was observed that female students, particularly affected by the inadequate facilities, often hesitate to attend school due to the embarrassing situation they face. The existing 16 rooms and a staff of 10 teachers stand in stark contrast to the insufficient provision of basic amenities, adversely affecting the educational environment.

This issue is emblematic of the larger problem persisting in government-run Kannada schools in the region. Despite a rising number of Kannada-speaking students in the area, the persistent neglect by representatives has left these educational institutions grappling with a lack of fundamental infrastructure, hindering the student's academic progress and well-being.

Authorities must address this pressing concern promptly, ensuring that every student has access to adequate facilities conducive to learning. The lack of proper sanitation facilities not only impacts the students' physical well-being but also hinders their educational journey.