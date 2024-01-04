Kerala: Meet Sniffer Dogs Prince And Rakhi Of Kozhikode Who Strike Fear In Narcotics Dealers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: Sniffer dogs, also known as detection dogs, are specially trained canines used by police and other law enforcement agencies for various purposes, including detecting illegal substances, and explosives, or tracking down individuals. They are also trained to locate missing persons, disaster survivors, or individuals in distress.

These highly trained sniffer dogs play a crucial role in enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement agencies by using their exceptional sense of smell to detect specific scents associated with various illegal activities.

"We will come behind you in whichever hell you hide in," is Rakhi and Prince's pledge to the dog squad officers who approach them bearing the DySP's orders. Prince and Rakhi are police dogs from Kozhikode Rural's Balussery and Perambra units. While Rakhi's main job is to detect the production of fake liquor and stop illegal liquor smuggling, Prince is good at detecting intoxicants like brown sugar, ganja and opium. Rakhi received the Medal of Excellence Award for Best Performing Dogs in 2023 from the DGP.

Prince (4), and Rakhi (8)

are Labradors. They have taken part in many raids in the Azhiyur to Eranjimavu district border area. They have frequently discovered the accused concealing drugs and moving them around in cars, among other things. After completing their training at Thrissur's Kerala Police Academy, both have already proven to be a nightmare for narcotics dealers.

Acting on a tip-off received by the Rural DySP, several liters of foreign liquor were seized during a search at a house in Koyilandy by Rakhi in 2022. On their way back from a joint inspection with the RPF team at the Kozhikode railway station, two foreigners saw Rakhi and left two big boxes with them, and escaped. When checked, the box contained prohibited substances.

