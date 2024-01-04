Man Attacks Judge During Sentencing In Las Vegas; Video Of Violent Assault In Courtroom Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking incident on Wednesday, a man launched a violent attack on Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus in her Las Vegas courtroom. The assailant, identified as Deobra Redden, a 30-year-old three-time felon, was present for sentencing on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

At approximately 11 am, Holthus was targeted as Redden swiftly approached her, leaping over the bench and assaulting her. The obtained video footage depicts a chaotic scene as several individuals intervened, subduing Redden and causing an alarm to sound, alerting others to the unfolding crisis.

Prior to the assault, Redden's attorney had pleaded for probation during the sentencing. However, Judge Holthus, in response, remarked, "I think it's time he get a taste of something else." This followed a history of threatening behavior by Redden, who had previously threatened bodily harm to another individual on April 23.

Legal proceedings for Redden had been complicated, with a competency determination ordered in May, leading to his commitment to a state behavioral facility. Despite being found competent in October, Redden missed a court appearance in December, resulting in a bench warrant for his arrest.

Following the courtroom attack, Redden now faces new charges of battery and battery on a protected person. One charge specifies substantial harm to the victim. Redden was scheduled to appear in court on these charges at 9 a.m. the following day.

Judge Holthus, who was elected to the bench in 2018 and often presides over domestic violence and sex assault cases, sustained injuries to her head during the assault. However, sources indicate she is in stable condition. A court spokesperson assured that her injuries are being monitored. A marshal who intervened in the incident was taken to the hospital and is also reported to be in stable condition.

Expressing gratitude for the intervention, the court spokesperson commended the heroic acts of staff, law enforcement, and others involved in subduing the assailant. The court is now reviewing its protocols to ensure the safety and security of the judiciary, the public, and employees.

Redden's history with Judge Holthus dates back to charges of malicious destruction of property. He had previously served prison time for domestic battery, with a parole granted in 2022.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson commended the heroic efforts of those who came to Judge Holthus's aid, acknowledging the severity of the situation. Democratic Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford sent well wishes to the injured parties, expressing admiration for their dedication to justice. Redden's attorney has not yet responded to requests for comment on the incident.