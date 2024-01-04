Deepika Padukone Discloses Plans On Extending Family With Ranveer Singh, Values She Wishes In Her Children

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been married for five years now and the pair tied the knot in November 2018. They are yet to have a child and in a recent interview, Deepika stated that she hopes to have a child with Ranveer one day. The 37-year-old actress discussed having children and also about the virtues she hopes her children will inherit from her.

Deepika Padukone on extending her family

Deepika Padukone told Vogue Singapore how much Ranveer and she love children and how they eagerly await the day when we can start a family of their own. She said that when she meets the people she grew up with-her aunts, uncles, family friends-they always mention how Deepika hasn't changed and that speaks something about her upbringing.

The 'Om Shanti Om' actress said that it is easy to get carried away by fame and money in this industry and while you are at home, no one is treated like a celebrity. She shared that firstly she is a daughter and a sister and that is something she does not wish to change. She revealed that her family keeps her grounded, and Ranveer and she hopes to instill the same values in their children.



Professional front

Deepika has been quite busy with work in recent years and 2023, she appeared in two major blockbusters alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan' and a cameo in 'Jawan'.



The actress will now appear in the film 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and the film is directed by Siddharth Anand. This is her first collaboration with the actor and a couple of cinematic tunes have already been released. The film will be released on January 25, 2024.