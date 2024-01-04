Video: Aamir Khan’S Peck On Ex-Wife Kiran Rao’S Cheek At Daughter Ira Khan’S Wedding; Netizens React

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At his daughter Ira Khan's unique wedding, Aamir Khan performed the role of a perfect father. His daughter married the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare, and their wedding was hip and edgy. Only one man was correctly attired for the ideal Indian wedding: the Bollywood superstar himself. Ira Khan's wedding videos and photos with her complete Khan family have gone popular on the internet.



This video of the Laal Singh Chadha actor has gone viral, with Aamir hugging his ex-wife Kiran Rao and placing a kiss on her cheeks in front of the camera. The video has gone viral on the internet, and netizens have had a variety of reactions to it.



Also Read:

Photos: Amala Paul flaunts her baby bump, shares adorable post with husband Jagat Desai

Aamir Khan has been chastised for this gesture towards his ex-wife, and many have questioned his decision to split her amicably.



One user commented, "Kaise family all are divorced...... if there is so much love between them why get separated?? ....... it's all Drama". Another user commented, "Yar itna hi payar hy to divorce kin di ye kya bat hy koi smjha sakta hy kya".



Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage and stated that they will continue to parent their son Azad Rao Khan. The official statement of Kiran and Aamir over their separation read,"“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other".

Even after their divorce, Aamir and Kiran have remained friendly, showing that exes can be friends.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding:



On Wednesday, January 3, Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, married her longtime girlfriend, Nupur Shikhare, in Mumbai. In the presence of close friends and family, the couple registered their marriage. Ira wore traditional clothes to the event, but Nupur wore casual athleisure - a vest with shorts.

Following the marriage registration, they posed for paparazzi photos. Nupur changed into a dark blue sherwani and joined Ira and his father-in-law, Aamir Khan.

Also Read:

Photos: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan flaunts red hair before her wedding ceremony

The event was held at the Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai. They will shortly go for Udaipur, where a lavish wedding is scheduled for January 8. On January 13, there will be a gala reception in Mumbai. The who's who of Bollywood are anticipated to attend the star-studded celebration.

