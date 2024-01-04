Will ED Issue New Summons To CM Arvind Kejriwal? AAP Chief To Leave For Gujarat Amid 'Arrest' Row

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gears up for a three-day tour of Gujarat as Lok Sabha polls loom on the horizon. Scheduled from January 6 to 8, this electoral venture aims to engage with the public and party members, as highlighted by AAP sources on Thursday.

During his visit, Kejriwal plans to hold public gatherings and connect with party workers, aligning with his election-focused itinerary. Additionally, there are prospects of a meeting with jailed AAP leader Chaitar Vasava.

Today, the CM intends to address a press conference, focusing on the ED summons regarding the liquor policy case-a matter that's roused significant attention.

This development unfolds amid AAP leaders' claims suggesting an imminent arrest of Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to alleged money laundering linked with the excise policy.

Heightened security measures encircle Kejriwal's residence, driven by AAP ministers' assertions hinting at a potential ED apprehension of the AAP's frontman.

Amidst this tension, AAP leaders congregate at the party headquarters, while a sense of security tightens around Kejriwal's abode.

Reacting to the ED summons, CM Kejriwal remains prepared to engage but labels the notice as "illegal," signaling a willingness to cooperate. AAP contends that the government seeks to disrupt Kejriwal's election campaign by orchestrating his arrest, citing parallels with the detention of his colleagues, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, in relation to the Delhi excise policy case.

