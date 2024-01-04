Kerala: Clash Erupts Between BJP And Congress In Thrissur Over Cutting Down Of Banyan Tree For PM Modi's Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: A clash broke out between the Youth Congress and the BJP workers in Thrissur on Thursday (Jan 4) near the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for the women empowerment event yesterday. The Youth Congress claimed that the branches of the banyan tree near the venue were cut for the Prime Minister to attend. They had announced a protest regarding the cutting of this tree. Following this a clash between both the parties took place.
The BJP workers
arrived at the scene to untie the fluxes and other items as the protestors approached. However, BJP workers said that KSU attempted to sprinkle dung water over Modi's participation venue. The BJP declared that they will not consent to the sprinkling of dung water. However, the Youth Congress asserted that their demonstration was valid. According to the
Youth Congress, the protest is in response to the old
banyan tree being cut down.
There was a sea of saffron around the city due to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) banners, festoons, balloons, ribbons, and flags. During his roadshow, the prime minister was showered with vivid saffron and yellow marigold petals. PM Modi addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Conference ( Shree Shakthi Modikkoppam)
at Thenkinkadu Maidanam in Thrissur.
Despite being a women's conference, some see it as the unofficial start of the BJP's campaign for the next Lok Sabha elections. According to plans, Suresh
Gopi will contest
for the party's candidature in the Thrissur elections. The BJP is placing a lot of emphasis on the Kerala
constituency of Thrissur.
