IND Vs SA, 2Nd Test: Mohammed Siraj's Pitch Verdict After Stellar Bowling Performance In Newlands

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After the chaotic events on the first day of the second Test between India and South Africa at Cape Town, pace bowler Mohammed Siraj, who took six wickets in the first innings, shared his candid assessment of the pitch. The match seemed to be hurtling towards a swift conclusion, witnessing a total of 23 wickets falling on the opening day. Fans and cricket analysts speculated about the nature of the Newlands pitch, questioning whether it harbored challenging conditions for batsmen. Speaking to the media at the end of Day 1, Siraj expressed his opinion, stating that, upon inspecting the pitch before play began, he did not perceive it to be a surface that would lead to a team being dismissed for a mere 55 runs.

"When I saw the wicket in the morning, it didn't feel like it was a pitch resulting in a 55-all out scenario. The weather was quite sunny, so I didn't anticipate the pitch offering that much assistance. Bowling is also about partnerships, and Jasprit Bumrah at the other end consistently applied pressure. Although he didn't pick up many wickets, he created a lot of pressure," remarked Siraj during the press conference.

Siraj further disclosed his strategy, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a consistent line and length rather than experimenting excessively. He highlighted the tendency of bowlers to contemplate trying different variations on pitches with significant movement, cautioning against getting too complicated.

"On these wickets, where the ball is doing so much, bowlers often think, 'Let me try and bowl an outswinger darting from leg to off or get one to bend back from an angle,' but one should just stick to one line. If you hit the right areas, wickets will come automatically. If you try too many things, you can get confused," advised Siraj.

South Africa, choosing to bat first, crumbled to just 55 runs in 23.2 overs, with Kyle Verreynne (15) and David Bedingham (12) the only players reaching double digits. Mohammed Siraj's exceptional spell of 6/15 dismantled the Proteas' top and middle order, complemented by contributions from Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (0/2).

In their initial innings, India reached 153/4 at one stage, with notable performances from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill. However, a dramatic three-wicket over by Lungi Ngidi led to India being bowled out for 153 in 34.5 overs.

Entering their second innings, South Africa concluded the day at 62/3, with Aiden Markram (36*) leading the scoring. Mukesh claimed two wickets, while Bumrah secured one.

