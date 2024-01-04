'Ayodhya Ram Mandir Is Unlike Conventional Buildings; Its Durability Is Impressive' (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) "The style of construction of the Ram Mandir, especially the stone carving and sculpting, is entirely new to me," said Chetan, who has been working on the temple construction site in Ayodhya. While speaking to Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajith Hanamakkanavar, Chetan, who works with Tata Consulting Engineers, goes on to elaborate on his experience of being a part of the temple construction.

MENAFN04012024007385015968ID1107683526