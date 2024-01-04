Viral Photo Of Israeli News Presenter Lital Shemesh With Gun On Her Hip During Broadcast Sparks Heated Debate

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the wake of the intricate security circumstances and ongoing conflicts in Israel, some women have taken measures to ensure their safety, with one prominent figure making a bold statement. Lital Shemesh, a news presenter from Channel 14, appeared on air Tuesday with a firearm visibly tucked inside her pants next to the microphone on her hip.

The image of Shemesh carrying the firearm in the TV studio quickly circulated on social media, with many connecting it to the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack on the country. The attack, orchestrated by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip, resulted in the tragic loss of 1,139 lives and the capture of 240 hostages.

"Good. We have too many enemies with bloodlust. We have to be ready any time any where," wrote one Israeli on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user noted, "I respect people who are willing to defend themselves against evil."

Meanwhile, a pro-Palestine user stated, "If a Palestinian carries a weapon to protect himself, he's a terrorist But if an Israeli does it, they are innocent and praised."

Another X user noted, "But a Palestinian in the West Bank living under belligerent occupation who at any minute could face an IOF officer and be arrested for no other reason than being 16 years old or older, is a terrorist if he has a gun?"

Lital Shemesh, a respected News Anchor and correspondent for both the national Israeli Broadcast Authority (IBA) and the commercial Channel 14, has been known for her contributions to Channel ilTV in English. With a Master's degree in American Jewish Studies, Shemesh is a well-respected figure in the media landscape.

The October 7 Hamas attack, one of the most significant incidents in recent times, prompted a swift and decisive response from the Israeli military. In the aftermath, air strikes were executed, and a ground offensive was initiated to counter the threat. The assault reportedly included widespread incidents of sexual violence, adding to the gravity of the situation.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) has characterized the October 7 attack as the deadliest on Jews since the Holocaust, surpassing the total number of Israeli fatalities during the five years of the Second Intifada by nearly 1.25 times.

Lital Shemesh's decision to visibly carry a firearm on air reflects the heightened security concerns and the desire for personal protection in Israel, particularly among those in the public eye. As the region grapples with ongoing conflicts, individuals like Shemesh serve as a stark reminder of the complex realities faced by the people of Israel.