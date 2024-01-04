BREAKING: Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Contestant Drone Prathap Hospitalised, Fans Express Concern

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Drone Prathap, a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada 10, has raised concerns among fans after being absent from the house since last night. Speculation and worry surround his condition, given his previous hospitalization for an incident involving soapy water in his eyes.

This time, inconsistent information has surfaced regarding the reason for his hospital admission. While initial reports suggested a dietary issue, rumours circulated about an incident where Bigg Boss did not allow him back into the house.

Amidst the swirling rumours, varied information emerged, with some sources citing food poisoning while others hinted at a more severe illness. Concerns about a potential COVID-19 infection were also raised on social media, adding to the concerns.

Expressing worry and seeking clarity, Drone Prathap's team took to social media, urging the channel to shed light on the situation. However, his team managing the social media accounts inadvertently added to the confusion.

