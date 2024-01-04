'Human Trafficking' Scam: CID Probe Uncovers Third Illegal Emigration Flight To The US From Dubai

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a startling revelation, investigations led Gujarat CID have uncovered a series of illegal emigrations from India to the United States through chartered flights. The probe, which initially focused on an incident in France, has expanded to include two additional flights, bringing the total number of known trips to three. The incidents highlight the growing concerns surrounding alleged human trafficking operations using chartered flights and the involvement of a consistent group of agents.

According to CID officials, the latest findings indicate that on December 6, another chartered plane departed for Nicaragua from Dubai, marking the third such known trip. This comes on the heels of a December 21 incident in France, where authorities, acting on a tip-off about suspected human smuggling, prevented a plane with 303 passengers, including 96 from Gujarat, from taking off from Vatry airport.

The investigations have revealed a significant connection between the various flights, as the same agents involved in the December 6 trip were also linked to the flight grounded in France. The CID (crime) has been actively questioning these agents to unravel the intricate network behind these illegal emigrations.

While questioning passengers who were booked on the flight in France, CID officials found no immediate irregularities in their documents. However, it was discovered that the passengers had intended to enter the United States illegally, prompting further scrutiny. Despite having valid documents, their intentions raised red flags, exposing the deceptive nature of the operation.

On December 24, a court at Vatry airport permitted the return of the grounded plane to India after finding no immediate legal issues with the passengers' documents. The flight, which initially had 303 passengers, landed in Mumbai with only 276 individuals on board. This incident followed a previous flight with around 200 passengers, including 60 from Gujarat, which had a technical halt in Germany for 10-12 hours. Sources suggest that some of these illegal immigrants may have entered the US, while others found themselves in Mexico.

The ongoing investigation underscores the persistence of a particular group of agents orchestrating these chartered flights through Vatry and Germany. The seamless coordination between these agents raises concerns about the global network facilitating illegal emigrations and prompts authorities to address the root causes of such operations.