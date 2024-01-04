Kerala: Case Filed Against 12 Social Media Accounts For Sending Death Threats To DCP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: The police have initiated an investigation into twelve social media accounts in the incident of threatening the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) who strangled the neck of a KSU worker attempting to show the Chief Minister a black flag during the Nava Kerala Sadas.



A case has been registered against the admins of 12 pro-congress social media under IPC sections 153 and 506. These sections are to create provocation and intimidation with the intention of rioting. The Congress-KSU workers showed a black flag to CM Pinarayi during Nava Kerala Sadas in Kozhikode. While preventing this, DCP Baiju tightened his hands around the neck of the KSU worker Joel Anthony.

The DCP received threatening messages and bad remarks when the footage of the incident went viral. The State cyber security cell suggested the DGP to file a case. The Nadakkavu police started an investigation of about 12 accounts with the help of cyber cells.

The Congress and KSU workers complained that the government and police are protecting the DCP who strangled the neck of a KSU worker. Amid this situation, the Kerala Students Union (KSU) has approached the High Court and the Human Rights Commission seeking intervention. Additionally, Congress has filed a complaint with the Police Complaints Authority, urging action in response to the incident. Meanwhile, DCP Baiju is presently serving in Malappuram.

