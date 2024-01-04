Gold prices decline amid increasing dollar, expectation of Fed's decision

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, gold prices experienced a decline, marking their most subdued levels in nearly a fortnight. This downturn was largely influenced by the strengthening of the U.S. dollar. The financial markets were abuzz with anticipation, primarily focusing on two significant events: the imminent release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's recent policy meeting and the forthcoming U.S. employment data. These data points are anticipated to shed light on potential shifts in interest rate policies. Specifically, the spot gold market saw a decrease of 0.8 percent, settling at USD2,043.49 per ounce by 1227 GMT. Concurrently, futures for gold registered a 1 percent drop, reaching USD2,051.60 per ounce.



Providing insights into the prevailing market sentiment, Han Tan, who serves as the chief market analyst at Xeniti Group, conveyed to Reuters that gold's stability is a reflection of the financial markets grappling with uncertainties surrounding the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate adjustments for the upcoming year. The cautionary approach of traders was palpable, especially with the anticipation surrounding the unveiling of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes from December. This release was slated for 1900 GMT on Wednesday. Additionally, the investment community's attention was riveted to a slew of economic indicators emanating from the United States, with the non-farm payrolls report scheduled for disclosure on Friday.



Adding another layer of complexity to the global financial landscape, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have garnered increased scrutiny. The situation escalated following the expansion of hostilities beyond Gaza, reaching Lebanon. This development was underscored by the targeted drone strike in Beirut, resulting in the demise of Hamas leader Saleh Al-Arouri on Tuesday. This event has further heightened geopolitical concerns, which are closely being monitored by market participants for potential broader implications.

