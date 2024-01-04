Ayodhya To Host International Kite Festival From Jan 9 To 21

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya (UP), Jan 4 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government is formulating a plan to host the International Kite Festival in Ayodhya, ahead of the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22.

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has initiated preparations for the festival, which is likely to take place between January 19 and 21, providing renowned kite flyers from both within the country and around the world with an opportunity to showcase their art.

The ADA will engage a private agency to give concrete shape to the event, said a government spokesman.

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has invited applications through the Request for Proposal format to appoint an agency for the conceptualisation, designing, execution, and supervision of event management, as well as the development of temporary structures and related infrastructure for hosting the International Kite Festival in Ayodhya.

The agency that will carry out this programme will be chosen based on the applications received through this process.

The entire selection process is scheduled to be completed by January 8, following which a comprehensive plan for organising the International Kite Festival will be formulated.

It is noteworthy that to organise this event on a grand scale, inspiration is being taken from various kite festivals being held in the country and abroad.

A visitor area will be made with seating arrangements for 750 people.

A lounge with 50 VVIP sofas will be constructed to accommodate the special invitees at the event. Arrangements for 350 cushioned chairs and 350 other chairs will also be made in the programme.

Volunteers will be deployed to ensure that the competitors and spectators have a pleasant experience.

The food counter will feature dishes made from millet with local flavours. Attendees will have the opportunity to savour Awadhi cuisine.

Precautionary measures will be taken to safeguard tents and equipment from monkeys during the event.

In addition, high-quality cameras will be installed along with sound arrangements.

Given the widespread tradition of kite flying on Makar Sankranti in various parts of the country, including Ayodhya, this event is poised to be a focal point of discussions not only locally but also nationally and internationally.

--IANS

amita/prw