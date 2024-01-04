(MENAFN) In a concerning incident, four individuals sustained injuries, and nine homes suffered significant damage when a munition accidentally detached from a Russian military aircraft in the Voronezh Region. The incident, reported by Russia's Defense Ministry, occurred over the village of Petropavlovka, prompting an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the improper discharge of the munition.



Voronezh Region Governor Aleksandr Gusev provided additional details about the aftermath of the incident, revealing that four people sought medical attention for minor injuries. The impact of the projectile necessitated the reconstruction of nine cottages, with construction workers being mobilized from across the region to ensure a swift and high-quality rebuilding process.



Compensation will also be provided to the owners of five destroyed cars and a tractor, as efforts are underway to repair homes that suffered partial or minor damage. The incident also caused damage to a local school, including windows and the roof, along with the administration building and community center in Petropavlovka.



The Voronezh Region has recently experienced heightened Russian aviation activity due to its proximity to the country's border with Ukraine. As investigations continue, questions arise about the safety protocols in place during military aircraft operations and the potential implications for communities in regions with increased military presence.





