Man Stabbed To Death During Lord Hanuman's Procession In Indore

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 4 (IANS) A 25-year-old man, who along with his friend went to attend a procession of Lord Hanuman in Indore, was stabbed to death by a group of men during a scuffle on Thursday.

As per information, Shubham Raghuvanshi was attacked by knives by a group of youth during the 'prabhat pheri' (procession) around 07.30 a.m. in Indore's Mhow.

When Shubham, along with his friend Krishna Prajapati (29), was participating in the procession, they entered into an argument with another group, after which Shubham was stabbed in stomach multiple times.

The accused persons also hit Krishna when he tried to save his friend. As Shubham collapsed on the ground, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.

The police are investigating the matter. It is also being investigated whether this is a case of mutual enmity. Thousands of devotees took part in Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri amid fog and cold winds.

After the incident, a group of right wing Bajrang Dal members staged a protest at Mhow police station and demanded investigation into the matter. The right wing members raised questions as to how the youths entered into the procession with knives.

--IANS

pd/svn