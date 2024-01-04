Media reports woman getting detained after Tokyo stabbing spree

(MENAFN) In a shocking incident, a woman has been apprehended after carrying out a stabbing spree on a train that had come to a stop at Tokyo's Akihabara station. Reports suggest that at least four individuals sustained injuries during the attack, prompting a temporary suspension of train services by the East Japan Railway Company on the Yamanote loop line.



While the train operator indirectly confirmed the incident, describing it as "trouble on the train," details surrounding the severity of the victims' injuries and the motives behind the knife attack remain unclear. Unverified footage circulating online depicts law enforcement officers taking the suspect into custody and leading her off the train.



Akihabara, located on the bustling Yamanote loop line, is a central hub for Tokyo's public transportation, making the incident particularly alarming for commuters and residents. Tokyo's metro trains have unfortunately witnessed occasional outbreaks of violence, including knifing sprees, raising concerns about the safety of public transportation in the city.



This recent incident brings back memories of a disturbing Halloween night rampage in 2021 when a 26-year-old man dressed as 'The Joker' – Batman's arch-nemesis – attacked passengers and set a crowded train on fire. The assailant was subsequently sentenced to 23 years in prison, claiming that his actions were part of a murder-suicide plot with the intention of receiving a death sentence. As authorities investigate the Akihabara stabbing, questions arise about the factors leading to such violent incidents on Tokyo's public transport system.



