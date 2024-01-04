Argentina hopes that UK agrees to discuss giving Falklands back

(MENAFN) Argentina has called on the United Kingdom to reinitiate discussions on the status of the Falkland Islands, known as Las Islas Malvinas in Argentina, as the country marks the 190th anniversary of the British occupation. In a statement released by the Argentine Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, the nation reiterated its long-standing claim to "legitimate and imprescriptible sovereignty rights" over the Falklands, South Georgias, South Sandwich Islands, and surrounding maritime areas.



Since the British occupation in 1833, successive Argentine governments have consistently affirmed their sovereignty claims over the disputed territories. The current administration, led by President Alberto Fernández, stands firm on this stance, emphasizing its commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the territorial dispute.



"The Argentine Government once again expresses its willingness to resume bilateral negotiations in order to find a solution to this sovereignty dispute, in accordance with the relevant United Nations General Assembly resolutions," stated the Foreign Ministry. The announcement underscores Argentina's call for substantive and constructive dialogue with the United Kingdom, fostering a climate of trust conducive to restarting negotiations.



The Falkland Islands, situated approximately 1,500 kilometers off the Argentine mainland, remain a contentious issue between the two nations. Argentina asserts its sovereignty rights based on historical claims dating back to its independence from Spain in 1816. As diplomatic tensions persist, the resumption of talks holds the potential to shape the future of the territorial dispute and bilateral relations between Argentina and the United Kingdom.



