Israel contemplates strategy to relocate Palestinians in Africa

(MENAFN) Israeli officials are reportedly engaged in covert discussions with the Democratic Republic of Congo and other African nations regarding a contentious plan to resettle thousands of Palestinians from Gaza, according to Israeli media. Described as a "voluntary" initiative, the resettlement proposal is allegedly gaining prominence within Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, with talks held with multiple African countries to gauge their willingness to accept migrants from Gaza.



The Times of Israel, citing a senior government source, reported that the Democratic Republic of Congo is among the countries in consideration for hosting Palestinian migrants. However, this potential resettlement plan has faced criticism given the challenging socio-economic conditions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, marked by high levels of poverty, inequality, regional conflict, and insecurity. The World Food Program's report highlights that



approximately 52.5 percent of the country's 5.5 million population lives below the poverty line.



Prime Minister Netanyahu acknowledged the ongoing plans during a Likud party meeting, noting that progress is being made but highlighting the challenge of finding countries willing to absorb Gazans. The proposal has drawn international attention, with the United States expressing its disapproval. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller labeled the statements from Israeli Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, advocating for the "voluntary migration" of Palestinians, as "irresponsible" and "inflammatory."



As the discussions unfold, the potential resettlement plan raises diplomatic concerns and intensifies debates around the complex dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The consideration of African nations as potential host countries further underscores the geopolitical implications of this proposal, with potential repercussions on regional stability and international relations.





