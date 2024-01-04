Fed president declares soft landing potential outcome for American economy

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the President of the US Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond expressed that a soft landing is a potential outcome for the American economy. However, he also emphasized that additional interest rate hikes remain a viable option.



"A soft landing is increasingly conceivable but in no way inevitable," remarked Tom Barkin during his speech at the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce in North Carolina.



"The U.S. economy could run out of fuel. We could experience unexpected turbulence. Inflation could level off at a cruising altitude higher than our 2 percent target. And the landing could be delayed as the U.S. economy continues to defy expectations," he continued.



A soft landing refers to a scenario in which the economy slows down sufficiently to bring inflation down to the Federal Reserve's target without causing a severe recession.



Contrary to the concerns of many economists who thought that the Fed's exceptional monetary tightening from March 2022 to July 2023 posed a risk of pushing the US into a recession, the economy, in reality, surpassed expectations by expanding in the third quarter.



"The U.S. economy continues to defy expectations," stated Barkin. "Consumer spending accounts for over 68 percent of the economy, and it is hard to make a case for a pullback so long as equity values are high and the labor market remains as tight as it is."



"Longer-term rates have dropped recently, which could stimulate demand in interest-sensitive sectors like housing. While you might think this would be a first-class problem, strong demand isn’t the solution to above-target inflation. That’s why the potential for additional rate hikes remains on the table," he clarified.



In December, the Federal Reserve opted not to raise interest rates, marking the fourth time during 2023 that it refrained from such an action. The central bank maintained the federal funds rate within the 5.25 percent-5.5 percent target range, which stands as the highest in 22 years.

