Over 100 die in series of series of explosions in ceremony in southeastern Iran

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, at least 103 individuals lost their lives in a series of explosions during a ceremony in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman.



The event was organized to commemorate Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general who was assassinated by the US four years ago.



Sayyed Mohammad Saberi, the head of the city’s Emergency Organization, reported the casualties.



The explosions occurred along a route leading to the cemetery where Soleimani, the former head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, is interred.



The cause of the explosions remains unknown, though some reports suggest they may have been triggered by gas canisters.



Initial reports from Iran's National Medical Services Organization indicated a death toll of 73, with 170 others injured.



The incident unfolded as a large gathering assembled in Kerman to mark the fourth anniversary of Soleimani's assassination.



Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on January 3, 2020, outside Baghdad Airport in Iraq.



Emergency services in Iran have placed all hospitals and healthcare centers on alert to address the needs of the injured. As of now, officials in Tehran have not commented on the incident.



According to sources from a Turkish news agency, security forces have evacuated the ceremony venue in Kerman, instructing people to return home.

