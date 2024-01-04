(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NOVI SAD, Serbia and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RT-RK, a leading embedded software development house, and iWedia S.A, a world-class provider of software solutions for connected TV devices, announce AndDesk, a groundbreaking Smart Monitor Operating System designed to revolutionize traditional monitors by transforming them into powerful and versatile smart devices. Built upon the Android Open-Source Project (AOSP), AndDesk extends its functionality beyond the conventional, providing users with a standalone desktop-like environment.
I. The Evolution of Monitors: AndDesk Paves the Way
As monitors continue to play a pivotal role in our daily lives, RT-RK and iWedia jointly take a leap forward with AndDesk, bridging the gap between traditional displays and smart devices. Users can now experience the power of a standalone smart monitor, eliminating the need for additional laptops or desktop PCs.
II. Key Aspects of AndDesk: A Comprehensive Smart Monitor Experience
AndDesk empowers users with a diverse range of features, seamlessly integrating productivity tools, video conferencing, entertainment options, and robust connectivity:
Productivity: AndDesk comes equipped with out-of-the-box support for essential Microsoft and Google tools, including Office, Mail, Google Drive, SharePoint, and more. Users can effortlessly handle work tasks in a desktop-like environment.
Video Calls: Connect with colleagues, friends, and family through popular video conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Teams, Meets, and Webex directly from the AndDesk environment.
Entertainment: Enjoy a plethora of entertainment options with native support for streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and Disney+. AndDesk also caters to casual gamers, providing an array of engaging games.
Connectivity: AndDesk facilitates seamless connectivity with casting options, messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Viber, Line, and social media platforms like Twitter.
Web Browsing: With a custom-developed web browser, AndDesk provides windows into all HTML based applications that are not available as Android applications, or do not support desktop-like environment.
III. Supported Platforms: Amlogic, MediaTek, Realtek and Synaptics
AndDesk is designed to be compatible with a range of platforms, including Amlogic, MediaTek, Realtek and Synaptics ensuring broad accessibility and a consistent, high-quality experience across diverse devices.
IV. Versatility and Accessibility: Available as AOSP-Based OS and Standalone Application
AndDesk is available not only as a full-fledged AOSP-based OS for new devices but also as a standalone application for existing Android devices. This flexibility allows users to upgrade their current Android-based systems, unlocking the full potential of AndDesk without the need for new hardware.
V. The Future of Smart Monitors: AndDesk Redefines Possibilities
With AndDesk, RT-RK and iWedia envision a future where every monitor transforms into a versatile smart device. The fusion of productivity, seamless connectivity, and entertainment options positions AndDesk as a trailblazer in the evolution of smart monitors, offering users an unprecedented level of convenience and functionality.
Experience the technology firsthand with a live demonstration available at RT-RK/iWedia's suite in the Venetian Tower during CES 2024.
For more information, please contact: [email protected] or [email protected]
About RT-RK
RT-RK is a premium embedded software development house in Southeast Europe, with a focus on consumer electronics and infotainment systems. The company was founded in 1991, and currently employs 500+ engineers. RT-RK has a background in being a near shore development center of silicon vendor, networking, automotive, and consumer electronics companies.
About
iWedia
iWedia provides world-class software solutions for connected TV devices. We are pioneers in AndroidTV and support our customers with software architecture and design expertise, field proven products, and cost-effective engineering services out of our development centers in Serbia and India. We are proud to serve major Telecom operators, PayTV operators and tier 1 automotive OEMs with our media solutions.
