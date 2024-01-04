Channelhub Announces Electronics Channel Strategy Forum At Channel Summit MENA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electronics Channel Strategy Forum will be hosted on 20 February 2024

Farouk Hemraj, founder at Channel Hub

The ECSF will bring together a diverse group of speakers and experts, offering a wealth of insights for C-level executives across MENA region

- Farouk Hemraj, founder at ChannelHub, the organiser of the SummitABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Channel Summit MENA , the most anticipated event for e-tailers and retailers in the MENA region, is hosting the Electronics Channel Strategy Forum (ECSF ) on Tuesday, 20th February at this year's inaugural Channel Summit MENA in Abu Dhabi. The ECSF stands as a seminal event, focusing on key trends for the electronics retail sector, ranging from consumer engagement strategies to brand loyalty solutions.ECSF at the Channel Summit MENA promises to be an insightful and influential event, offering invaluable opportunities for networking and learning to professionals in the electronics retail industry across the MENA region. The ECSF will bring together a diverse group of speakers and experts, offering a wealth of insights for C-level executives at some of the leading retail organisations across the MENA region.Farouk Hemraj, founder at ChannelHub, the Summit organiser, said, "The ECSF is not just another segment in our event; it's a pivotal gathering for industry leaders to shape the future of electronics retail. We are proud to create a platform where innovative ideas and strategies converge, driving the industry forward in these dynamic times."GfK, a NielsenIQ company and the biggest market research company globally for 100 years in the industry is partnering with Channel Hub with regards to content. As the Event and Content partner for Channel Summit MENA, GfK will present critical insights for retail and brand strategies in 2024. Hakim Amar, GfK's Head of Retail Partnerships for EEMEA, highlighted the forum's importance, said, "This platform allows GfK to deliver strategic insights to key channel stakeholders in a relaxed but focused setting. We're looking forward to sharing our knowledge with senior channel executives from across the MENA region."Other highlights from the agenda include:.CONTEXT, the event's Content Partner, will chair a panel discussion on supply chain and sustainability, topics of great significance in today's retail environment..Dr. Kiran Nair, Associate Professor of Marketing at Abu Dhabi University, will lead a session on Strategies for Capturing and Retaining Today's Dynamic Shopper..Epson, who will also be exhibiting at the Channel Summit event, will discuss how their Global Climate Change Barometer Survey, highlighting environmental concerns in the electronics industry, has informed the company's business strategy..Pascal Chabret, Retail Specialist, will share his insights into the“Circular Economy & Retail: the Role and Value of BuyBack Programmes”.In partnership with Business France, ECSF will showcase innovative French retail tech companies, specializing in areas such as digital transformation, retail media, and the metaverse.“As ESG moves centre stage with compliance mandates and customer demands, electronics channel players know they have to respond. But at present, they simply don't have enough quality, standardised data to make effective business decisions,” says Adam Simon, Global Managing Director of CONTEXT.“Channel Summit MENA is going to be an important place to learn more about what makes current good sustainability practices and where future opportunities lie for the sector. We are looking forward to taking part and learning from the experience of senior Channel players in the region.”For more information and registration for the summit, please visit . Attendees are invited to visit the ECSF page for the full agenda and details.Note that the agenda is currently evolving and is subject to change.

Mita Srinivasan

Market Buzz

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook