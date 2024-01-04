Aussies Favorite App To Save Money At Woolworths, Coles And IGA | Aussies Savvy Super Savers

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Melbourne, Victoria Jan 3, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Supersavers can help you save heaps on groceries, not just by a little, but by a lot. Available on Play Store and Via Web

Supersavers is your go-to app for substantial savings before your next grocery store visit. The process is simple: create your shopping list using the app and uncover the best deals at Woolworths, Coles, and IGA to secure the most affordable prices for your groceries.

Compare prices and track how much you save

At times, you may discover that the same item is available at half the price at Coles, or it's significantly cheaper at Woolworths compared to Coles. Supersavers offers an incredible and convenient way to plan your shopping list, guiding you to the stores with the best prices. But it doesn't stop there.

Tell Supersavers what items you want to be notified of when they are on Sale

With Supersavers, you can set up notifications for deals when specific items go on sale. Imagine wanting to buy a $26 box of chocolates but wishing for an app that could alert you when it's on sale. That's precisely what Supersavers delivers - an amazing way to save on groceries by comparing prices across different stores, ensuring you don't overspend. Plus, it saves you valuable time.

Plan for your next trip to your grocery store to save as much as you can

Supersavers is currently available on Android and as a web version. To truly save money on groceries, download the app and start your 7-day free trial with no commitments. Try it out, see how it works, and if you believe someone else could benefit from it, spread the word. Supersavers is a genuine super saver and an invaluable tool for Aussie Savers. Scan the QR code below to save heaps on Groceries like the rest of the Aussies out there.

Join Supersavers for free today