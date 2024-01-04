Algerian footballer Atal receives 8-month suspended jail sentence for posting about Gaza

(MENAFN) A local newspaper reported on Wednesday that Algerian footballer Youcef Atal received an eight-month suspended jail sentence for a social media post expressing support for Gaza residents.



According to a French newspaper, Atal, who plays as a right-back for Nice, was fined €45,000 (approximately USD49,000) by a French criminal court for allegedly inciting hatred based on religion.



The case emerged after Atal shared an Instagram video in October featuring a Palestinian preacher praying for a challenging time for the Jews during Israel’s conflict with Gaza.



The 27-year-old, a member of Algeria's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations-winning team, faced repercussions for the post. He issued an apology, but his French Ligue 1 club suspended him, and the league banned him for seven matches.



Atal, who has 29 caps for Algeria, moved to Nice from Belgium's Kortrijk in 2018, contributing 12 goals across 115 appearances for his current club.



The context surrounding the incident relates to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.



Gaza’s health authorities reported that Israeli attacks since October 7 have resulted in the deaths of at least 22,313 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, with 57,296 others sustaining injuries.



The region, home to over 2.2 million people, faces severe conditions due to displacement, food shortages, and ongoing bombardment amid the Israeli offensive.

