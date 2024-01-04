Presidential Representative : If Armenia And Azerbaijan Sign A Peace Treaty, Europe Will Only Benefit From It

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Estonian "Err" website published an interview with
Ambassador Elchin Amirbeyov, representative of the President of
Azerbaijan on special tasks, Azernews reports.
In an interview entitled "Elchin Amirbayov: If Armenia and
Azerbaijan sign a peace treaty, Europe will only benefit from it",
the representative for special tasks said in response to a question
about the tasks on the agenda after the restoration of the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan: "Today we say that yes, the
territory our integrity has been restored, but at the same time,
the time has come to conclude a peace treaty to formalize the end
of the conflict. Perhaps this will create the necessary conditions
for the peaceful coexistence of the two states."
Speaking about the Great Return Program, E. Amirbayov noted that
in the survey conducted in this regard, the absolute majority of
former internally displaced persons said that they wanted to return
to the territories freed from occupation. Moreover, such a desire
was expressed not only by those who remember their lives there, but
also by the younger generation, that is, the children and
grandchildren of those who were subjected to ethnic cleansing at
that time.
"More than three years have passed since the signing of the
Tripartite Declaration. During this period, the number of former
IDPs who returned to their native lands was 5 thousand people. By
the end of 2026, about 140,000 people are planned to be relocated
to those lands. Of course, the process will not end there, it will
continue," the ambassador emphasized.
In the interview, E. Amirbayov also touched on the issue of
opening communications, which is an integral part of the peace
process. "The main line of negotiations is the agreement on the
text of the peace agreement. Here are all the main parameters of
the future peace, including the restoration of communications. In
addition to the main track, there are two more directions - the
opening of communications, as well as the delimitation and
demarcation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia,"
the article emphasized.
Speaking about the negotiations on the peace agreement, the
representative on special tasks noted: "We hope that the next round
of negotiations will be held soon and the discussion of the draft
peace agreement drawn up by Azerbaijan and submitted to Armenia
will be resumed."
Assessing the role of the European Union in the current
situation in the South Caucasus, specifically in the peace process
between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the special representative of the
President of Azerbaijan appealed to the EU countries and called on
them to support the peace process of our country and the desire to
conclude the peace agreement with Armenia as soon as possible. It
was noted that this will allow us to turn the page of hostility and
gradually start normal life in the entire South Caucasus. He called
on the parties and interested parties in the region to refrain from
any actions and statements that could harm this perspective. "I
think that if Armenia and Azerbaijan sign a peace treaty in the
near future, Europe will only benefit from it," Elchin Amirbayov
emphasized.
