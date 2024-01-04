Two Kamikaze Drones Intercepted Over Khmelnytskyi Region Overnight Thu

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Russian one-way attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type were destroyed in the early hours of Thursday over Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi region.

That's according to the Air Force Command , Ukrinform reports.

Both Shahed kamikaze drones were launched by Russia from the southern operational zone, the report reads.

ISW expects Russia to attempt to adapt to Ukrainian air defense capabilities

The invaders also fired three guided missiles at Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of January 4, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the central part of the town of Kurakhovo, Donetsk region.

A daycare facility, a school, a clinic, and a cafe were destroyed, while a number of apartment blocks sustained damage.