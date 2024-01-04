Two Kamikaze Drones Intercepted Over Khmelnytskyi Region Overnight Thu

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Russian one-way attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type were destroyed in the early hours of Thursday over Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi region.
That's according to the Air Force Command , Ukrinform reports.
Both Shahed kamikaze drones were launched by Russia from the southern operational zone, the report reads. Read also:
The invaders also fired three guided missiles at Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of January 4, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the central part of the town of Kurakhovo, Donetsk region.
A daycare facility, a school, a clinic, and a cafe were destroyed, while a number of apartment blocks sustained damage.
