Two Russian Warships On Combat Duty In The Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 on Thursday, January 4, Russia has two warships deployed in the Black Sea, with no missile launchers among them.

That's according to the Ukrainian Navy , Ukrinform reports.

There is also one enemy vessel deployed in the Sea of Azov.

Three Russian warships are on combat duty in the Mediterranean, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the Ukrainian Navy's spokesman, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Russian Federation is experiencing issues with the logistical support of its vessels in the Black Sea, which is why none were employed during the latest missile attacks on Ukraine.