Russian Aggression Leaves 1,182 Ukrainian Children Injured - Prosecutors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, as of the morning of January 4, Russia's full-scale aggression killed 515 children, injuring another 1,182.

That's according to the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"Some 1,697 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of January 4, 2024, as per the official reports from juvenile prosecutors, 515 children were killed and 1,182 were injured," prosecutors reported via Telegram.

The incoming data from the zones of active hostilities, temporarily occupied and liberated territories are being verified.

The largest numbers of affected children were reported in Donetsk region (499), Kharkiv region (312), Kherson region (143), Kyiv region (130), Dnipropetrovsk region (105), Zaporizhzhia region (100), Mykolaiv region (97), Chernihiv region (72), and Luhansk region (67).

On January 3, a 15-year-old girl was injured as a result of enemy rocket attack on Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Wednesday night, January 3, the Russian strike on Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, injured a total of four residents.