Turkmenistan Sets Out Building Extensive Railway Stations Across Multiple Cities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 4. Turkmenistan
is starting the large-scale construction of railway station
buildings in many localities, Trend reports.
According to an official source, Turkmenistan plans to build
buildings at the railway stations of Bayramali in the Mary region
and Balkanabad in the Balkan region, as well as at the railway
stations of Bama and Dushak in the Ahal region and Jebel in the
Balkan region.
In this regard, the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of
Turkmenistan has announced a tender for the relevant works,
applications for participation in which are accepted until February
5, 2024.
Turkmenistan's authorities pay great attention to the
modernization of railways and the development of railway
communication.
Meanwhile, the connection of Turkmenistan's railways to the
railway systems of other countries contributes to an increase in
cargo turnover and stimulates trade and economic cooperation.
