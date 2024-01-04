Nasdaq starts Wednesday's trading session with losses

(MENAFN) The Nasdaq commenced Wednesday's trading session with losses, extending the decline from the previous day, which marked the index's most significant daily loss since October. The tech-heavy index dropped by 83 points, or 0.56 percent, reaching 14,683 at 9:42 a.m. EDT after experiencing a 1.63 percent plunge on Tuesday.



Simultaneously, the S&P 500 also registered a decline, shedding 23 points, or 0.49 percent, to 4,719 at that time. The Dow Jones, too, faced a dip of 163 points, or 0.43 percent, concluding the day at 37,549.



Reflecting increased market volatility, the VIX volatility index, often referred to as the fear index, saw a notable rise of 4.85 percent to 13.84. The 10-year US Treasury yield witnessed a 1.2 percent increase, reaching 3.993 percent.



In the currency market, the dollar index demonstrated a 0.33 percent gain, reaching 102.54, while the euro experienced a 0.26 percent decline, settling at USD1.0918 against the greenback.



Precious metals were in negative territory, with gold experiencing a 1.1 percent decline to USD2,036 per ounce, and silver trimming 2.8 percent to USD22.99.



Meanwhile, oil prices showed strength, with the global benchmark Brent crude rising by 1.7 percent to USD77.22 per barrel, and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude adding 1.8 percent to USD71.66.

