Laughs And Drama Take Center Stage On Day Two Of Hasya Rang Utsav

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 3, 2024: Following the success of day one, which set the stage with hilarious performances and a vibrant atmosphere, day two elevated the festival to new heights. As day two of Hasya Rang Utsav unfolded, laughter reverberated throughout the auditorium, presenting an excellent mix of humour, emotions, and thought-provoking storylines. The evening was enriched by the touching drama \"Hayee Padosan\" and the ageless classic \"Zindagi Once Again,\" in addition to the comic genius of Rajat Sood, the winner of India\'s Laughter Champion.



Renowned comedian Rajat Sood started the event with a rib-tickling performance that had the audience in splits. His performance was a masterclass in comedic timing, seamlessly blending funny jokes with the rhythmic beauty of poetry. The Comedy King, true to his title, had the audience on the edge of their seats, holding on to every word that rolled off his tongue. Following the laughter-filled start, the spotlight shifted to the stage adaptation of \'Hayee Padosan,\' a play presented by the Silly Souls Foundation and directed and scripted by the accomplished Priyanka Sharma. The play navigated the intricacies of a love triangle involving two friends and roommates struggling with their magazine venture and a Punjabi girl who becomes their neighbor. Priyanka Sharma\'s profound commitment to speech, keen understanding of the stage, and captivating immersion were evident in the play, delivering a touching message about genuine love and respect.



As the night progressed, \'Zindagi Once More\' took centre stage, directed by Shuddho Banerjee, scripted by Badal Sircar, and translated by Nandini Banerjee. The play, dedicated to the legendary Indian playwright Badal Sircar in his centenary year (2024), took the audience on a satirical journey of three complaining couples who get the chance to fulfil their desire through the magical intervention of a tribal god in a seaside resort. Their dreams for money, fame, and a happy family come true, but not without new troubles to prick them further. Finally, they come back to their previous reality and accept their lives as they were. The witty and magical narrative, combined with a visual feast, earned the play the prestigious Best Production Award in the Panchanan Pathak Hasya Natya Samaroh.



The excitement for Hasya Rang Utsav\'s third day grew as the second day\'s curtains dropped. The last day of the laughter-filled extravaganza will feature a stand-up act by The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 2\'s Raja Rancho, the comedy script \'Bingar Ki Joru,\' and \'Andhere Mein,\' a laughter-packed delight directed by Sunil Rawat and written by Pratap Sehgal. The upcoming day promises more laughter, entertainment, and cultural richness, making it an event not to be missed.

Company :-Crux Public Relations

User :- Vini Aggarwal

Email :...

Mobile:- +91-9818240346