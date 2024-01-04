Bitcoin sees 7 percent drop amidst concerns regarding potential US ETF rejection

(MENAFN) Bitcoin experienced a roughly 7 percent drop in its price on Wednesday, following a day where it exceeded the USD45,000 mark, reportedly due to concerns that US regulators may reject spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) later this month.



The value of the world's largest cryptocurrency was trading around USD42,248 at 9:53 a.m. EDT, reflecting a 6.9 percent daily loss after reaching its highest level since April 2022 on Tuesday.



While certain alternative coins (altcoins) witnessed declines of up to 17 percent, the total value of the cryptocurrency market decreased by 7.5 percent to USD1.61 trillion at the time, as per data from CoinMarketCap, a digital asset price-tracking website.



The recent upswing in the crypto market had been driven by optimism regarding the potential regulatory approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in early 2024. However, this optimism is now in question, according to a report.



"The current five-person voting Commissioners leadership critical for the ETF approval of the SEC is dominated by Democrats," according to a report from Matrixport, a financial services provider. "From a political perspective, there is no reason to approve a Bitcoin Spot ETF that would legitimize Bitcoin as an alternative store of value."



"SEC Chair Gensler is not embracing crypto in the US, and it might even be a very long shot to expect that he would vote to approve Bitcoin Spot ETFs," the report added. "An ETF would certainly enable crypto overall to take off, and based on Gensler’s comments in December 2023, he still sees this industry in need of more stringent compliance."

