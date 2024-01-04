Cop Injured In Firing As Two Groups Clash In UP District

(MENAFN- IANS) Kasganj (UP), Jan 4 (IANS) A police officer suffered a gunshot injury while trying to stop a clash between two armed groups in a village in Kasganj district.

Kasganj Superintendent of Police (SP), Saurabh Dixit said Sikandarpur SHO Haribhan Singh had reached the spot with the police force after getting information about firing during a clash between the two groups over cattle.

“Haribhan Singh tried to stop the people who were creating disturbance at the spot in Sikandarpur. He got injured by a bullet,” the SP said.

The group involved in the firing fled the spot after the SHO was injured.

SP Dixit said the injured SHO has been referred to Aligarh Medical College in critical condition.

Police have formed several teams to arrest the people involved in the firing.

--IANS

amita/uk