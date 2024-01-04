Nearly 100 get murdered in ‘terror attack’ at memorial to Iranian general

(MENAFN) In a devastating incident, at least 95 people lost their lives, and over 200 others were injured in two explosions that rocked a memorial event commemorating the fourth anniversary of the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. The attacks occurred in the south-central city of Kerman near the grave site of the former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander.



According to Iranian media reports, the incident has been officially labeled as a terrorist attack. Officials at the scene revealed that two bags containing bombs are believed to have detonated in a crowded area, with remote activation suspected. The initial death toll of 103 was later revised lower after duplicate names were discovered on the list of victims, as confirmed by Iran's health minister Bahram Einollahi.



Video footage circulating on social media captured the aftermath of the explosions, depicting scenes of injured individuals being attended to by medics and evacuated on stretchers. Reza Fallah, the head of Kerman's Red Crescent humanitarian group, mentioned that rescue operations faced challenges due to crowds impeding the roads.



The memorial event was dedicated to General Soleimani, a highly revered figure in Iran, who was killed in a United States drone strike authorized by former President Donald Trump in Baghdad, Iraq, on January 3, 2020. Trump justified the military operation by citing intelligence suggesting Soleimani's involvement in planning an "imminent" attack on United States forces in the Iraqi capital.



As Iran grapples with the aftermath of this tragic terrorist attack, the incident adds a somber note to the ongoing tensions in the region and raises concerns about the security landscape surrounding commemorations of significant events.





MENAFN04012024000045015687ID1107683395