(MENAFN) As tensions escalate between Ukraine and Russia, the European Union (EU) has justified Kiev's actions, stating that Ukraine has the legal right to defend itself against aggression from Moscow. European Union spokesman on foreign affairs, Peter Stano, made the remarks in response to recent attacks on the Russian city of Belgorod, which resulted in over two dozen civilian casualties.



When contacted by the Russian news agency TASS for comments on the Belgorod attacks, Stano evaded a direct response, emphasizing Ukraine's broader right to self-defense. The weaponry used in these attacks was reportedly supplied and funded under the European Peace Facility, a war chest exclusively dedicated to financing the Ukrainian conflict.



Stano's comments have sparked controversy, especially as he dismissed information coming from Russia as untrustworthy, accusing Moscow of constant lies, manipulation, and propaganda. In response, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, offered a sarcastic perspective, suggesting that Stano's remarks epitomize the West's promotion of a "rules-based world order" that, according to Zakharova, legalizes lawlessness.



The unfolding situation highlights the complex dynamics and differing perspectives in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The European Union's stance on Ukraine's right to self-defense, despite the controversy surrounding specific attacks, raises questions about the principles governing international relations and the challenges of navigating a nuanced approach to geopolitical conflicts. As the global community watches these developments, understanding the intricacies of the European Union's position becomes crucial in deciphering the broader implications for regional stability and the evolving landscape of international diplomacy.







MENAFN04012024000045015687ID1107683394